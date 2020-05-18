LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDBR) -- Reports of child abuse have dropped significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is usually good news, but experts said it’s not.
“We know that is not because children are not being harmed or abused or neglected,” St. Joseph’s Children’s Home CEO Grace Akers said. “We know that because all the systems for reporting are down.”
Those systems for reporting include schools, child care, extracurricular activities and doctor’s appointments. Teachers, coaches and doctors aren’t seeing children during the pandemic. Meanwhile, stress at home can be high. Adults feel it, and children do, too.
Akers said reports of child abuse typically average about 2,000 reports a month in Kentucky, and during the pandemic, the average has been around 300 a month.
“A child is coming to us today from a psychiatric hospital,” Akers said. “Psychiatric hospitals are full. So, kids are stressed, but that rate doesn't mean it's not happening. It just means we don't know about it right now.”
Akers said teachers will often report abuse during the spring after they’ve developed a relationship with students. With kids out of school this spring, that’s not happening.
“It’s that human interaction and relationship that’s not happening,” Akers said.
The Kentucky economy is starting to reopen. Parents and guardians will likely return to work, but most child care organizations won’t reopen for another month. The discrepancy could leave parents in a difficult position, Akers said.
“We don’t want parents to be in a situation where they have to make a difficult decision about who will care for their child just so they have to go back to work,” Akers said.
She believes child care organizations opening in a limited capacity should prioritize accepting families that already receive support through the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, or C-Cap.
“Those families are really hurting,” she said. “They’re stressed. They’re in crisis.”
Gary Friedman with St. Joseph’s Children’s Home said it takes a village to raise kids, and neighbors should look out for each other, including the neighborhood children. The first step is talking to them.
Indicators of abuse might be “if there are bruises or anything like that, or if it’s 85 degrees out and they’re wearing long shirts,” Friedman said.
St. Joseph’s Children’s Home provides virtual ways for adults to learn about foster care. Click here for more information.
