LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A representative for Kentucky superintendents is calling for changes to state testing requirements.
On Tuesday, Jim Flynn with Kentucky Association of School Superintendents called on lawmakers to review what he called barriers to better education.
One of those barriers involves reducing the state's standardized testing requirements and adding performance-based testing. The intent would be to get a better picture of a student's growth, which, he said, can't be tested during standardized testing.
"Take assessments that measure reading and math and those kinds of things, but integrate with community-based accountability systems that matter to the people in those communities around the expected benefits of those kids," he said.
He did not explicitly outline what less state testing would look like.
Flynn also pitched adopting a more flexible funding platform. Instead of basing it on attendance, it's related to student success.
