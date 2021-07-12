FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) — The primary is not until May of 2023, but Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon has become the first Republican to enter the race for governor, getting an early jump on a potentially crowded slate of challengers seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
Harmon filed paperwork to allow him to start raising campaign money.
"Some individuals are able to self-finance. I'm not one of those individuals," Harmon told WDRB News. "So it’s important for me to get out there, make sure that I get my network put in place and make sure that we start the fundraising."
Harmon began his campaign with no rally and no fanfare, issuing a press release from his home in Boyle County.
"I’m just one of those guys, like an average guy, that gets up and wants to get to work and get it done," he said, indicating he will hold a formal launch event later.
He is known for his folksy style and an ability to overcome the odds while building a political resume that includes a long stint as a state lawmaker. He's in his second term as state auditor, having ousted the Democratic incumbent in 2015 and following up with a big reelection victory in 2019.
Harmon on Monday took aim at Beshear's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, criticizing the governor's restrictions that were aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. Kentucky has had lower numbers of cases and deaths than neighboring states, but the governor's actions have drawn fierce opposition from Republicans concerned about government overreach, a theme likely to be central to Harmon's campaign.
"You look at the fact that over the last year, year-and-half, people’s liberties and their livelihoods have been suspended or stolen," Harmon said. "We just felt like it was important that people have a governor that truly understood their needs and truly understood what was important to them."
Beshear, who has ended almost all virus-related restrictions, says his actions saved lives and were in line with decisions made in many states to combat COVID-19. Beshear says Kentucky's economy has quickly rebounded from the pandemic downturn and last week reported a massive state budget surplus.
State Democratic Party spokeswoman Marisa McNee defended Beshear's record, saying the governor has done “a great job” in leading Kentucky through the pandemic. Kentucky’s economy, she said, is “set to take off under his leadership.”
“While the Republicans continue to play politics, Gov. Beshear is focused every day on doing his job, and we’re confident the people of Kentucky see that,” she said.
Harmon also blamed the governor for the long waits endured by many Kentuckians in seeking unemployment benefits during the pandemic-caused economic downturn. Harmon released an audit early this year that pointed to a huge backlog of unread emails piled up in computers at Kentucky’s unemployment insurance office as it struggled to process claims.
Harmon said he would not have shut down in-person service at the unemployment office.
"You still had people at Walmart going to work everyday. You had people at Lowe’s going to work everyday, and yet when people needed it the most, when they had lost their jobs, they couldn’t get hold of anybody."
Harmon's folksy, self-deprecating style plays well on the campaign trail, said Scott Jennings, a Kentuckian and former adviser to President George W. Bush. But locking down support from key donors and grassroots leaders will be difficult during the early phases of the race, Jennings said.
“I think most people know this is likely to be a crowded race, so I doubt too many key players will line up publicly this early,” Jennings said. “Mike’s a great guy and won an underdog kind of race before. There aren’t many people in politics as comfortable in their own skin as Mike Harmon.”
Harmon quipped that the GOP primary for governor could eventually include “me and about 40 other Republicans.” He then predicted the race could ultimately draw four to six candidates.
"I love being the underdog, but I think my chances are as good as anyone’s," said Harmon. "And if it’s a crowded field, I think they even get better."
Harmon's own political successes reflect the GOP's rise to political supremacy in Kentucky. He broke through by winning a central Kentucky House seat traditionally held by Democrats. Harmon compiled a conservative voting record as a lawmaker, when Republicans were in the House minority. The GOP now has a supermajority edge in both the state House and Senate.
Harmon upset Democratic Auditor Adam Edelen in 2015, overcoming the incumbent's massive fundraising advantage in an election that showed the state's tilt toward the GOP.
A year after Harmon left the House, Republicans won control of the chamber.
“If I’d known that’s all it took, I would have left years ago,” he quipped Monday.
In a big change, Kentucky's gubernatorial candidates do not need to pick a running mate before entering the race. Instead, they can name their lieutenant governor choice after the primary.
