FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Daniel Cameron, the Republican candidate for the office of Kentucky Attorney General, said he will defend any pro-life bill passed by state lawmakers.
The declaration comes as abortion once again takes center stage in the fall election season. Standing alongside Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin at the Governor's Mansion on Friday, Cameron said he will defend laws restricting abortion in court.
"I am pro-life," he said. "I'm unabashedly pro-life. I make no bones about that."
Cameron, Bevin and Treasurer Allison Ball picked up endorsements from pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List. Both Cameron and Bevin have criticized their Democratic opponents, Greg Stumbo and Andy Beshear, respectively, for not backing bills that restrict abortion.
Beshear, the state's current attorney general, has said he chose not defend those laws because he believes they are unconstitutional. Both Cameron and Bevin claim that's not Beshear's decision to make.
"I think the responsibility of the attorney general is to defend and enforce the laws that are passed by the general assembly," Cameron said. "I'm going to endeavor to do that because I think, when you take the oath of the attorney general, that is the responsibility that you bear."
Perhaps no other issue divides the governor and Beshear more than abortion, Bevin said.
"But here's the thing: It wouldn't bother me one lick if there wasn't an abortion provider in the state," Bevin said. "It wouldn't. Our state wouldn't be less well served by that."
Beshear's campaign said in a statement that the Democratic candidate does support the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion, which Beshear said includes reasonable restrictions. Beshear did get support from NARAL Pro-Choice America, a national pro-choice group, during the Democratic primary. Beshear's campaign calls Bevin's position "extreme."
