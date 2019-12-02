LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republican lawmakers selected Todd Huston to serve as the next leader of the Indiana House after a private vote was held on Monday.
The vote comes after longtime House Speaker Brian Bosma announced that we would retire following the 2020 legislative session. Todd Huston is from the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers and was first elected into the legislature in 2012. He was previously the chief of staff for Republican former state schools superintendent, Tony Bennett.
Huston will take over GOP caucus leadership heading into the Nov. 2020 election when all 100 House seems will be on the ballot.
