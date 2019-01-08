LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Republican state representative is running for the office of Kentucky governor.
Robert Goforth announced his campaign Tuesday morning. He currently serves House District 89 in eastern Kentucky.
In a statement sharply criticizing Matt Bevin, Kentucky's current governor, Goforth says he would be a conservative who listens more than he lectures.
"Our people are tired of being talked down to and maligned by someone who thinks he is better than us, that he alone has all of the answers to the problems we face," he said, in a statement. "Kentuckians are fed up with leadership that is arrogant, condescending and ego driven."
Goforth's running mate is Mike Hogan, who is serving a fifth term as Lawrence County Attorney.
Bevin announced in August that he will run for a second term.
