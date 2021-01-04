FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are scheduled to meet in Frankfort on Tuesday, and there is a lot on their plates for the short 30-day session.
After the fall election, Republicans now hold what House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins coined a "super-duper majority" -- 75 of the 100 house seats and 30 of the 38 Senate seats.
"Anytime that we think that the majority is moving in the wrong direction, we will be very vocal," Jenkins said. "We will hold them accountable."
That opportunity could come very quickly. Republicans are likely to take action this week that would limit the governor's emergency powers.
Some GOP lawmakers are not happy that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear shut down much of the economy and closed schools to fight the pandemic without input from legislators.
Republicans are considering bills that would put time limits on a governor's executive orders.
"It means that if the governor has a state of emergency that lasts longer than a month, then he has to call the General Assembly into session to review the regulations coming out of the governor's office," said Rep. Jason Nemes, a Louisville Republican.
Lawmakers must also pass a state budget. Because of concerns that the pandemic could wreck state revenues, they passed only a one-year budget last session.
"Frankly, I think a lot of that worst-case scenario has come true, but the amount of money that the federal government has injected into the overall system has helped the state budget pretty well," said Sen. Chris McDaniel, chairman of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee.
Legislators are also expected to tackle issues such as sports wagering, medical marijuana, and criminal justice reform -- a lot to handle in a short session.
"There's a lot that needs to be done," said Nemes. "But we don't need to be zealots and overreach just because we have what Joni calls a 'super-duper majority.'"
