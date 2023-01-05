LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An important deadline is quickly approaching for Kentucky's primary election.
Friday is the final day for candidates to file to run for statewide office, and the race for governor has a long list of people hoping to defeat Gov. Andy Beshear.
Republicans hold an edge in voter registration, and every statewide office in Kentucky except for governor. Three of those current officeholders are among the candidates that want to ride the Commonwealth's red wave to the governor's mansion.
As of Thursday afternoon, at least a dozen Kentuckians are jumping in the race.
Beshear is hoping to ride the momentum from record-setting economic investments and the recent Brent Spence Bridge funding to a second term, but at minimum, there are ten Republicans hoping to stop him.
Current Secretary of Agriculture, Ryan Quarles, is among the latest to file. He's hoping for another statewide win, this time at the top of the ballot.
Outgoing auditor Mike Harmon, the first to announce his intention to run for Beshear's office, is in the race as well.
And the third statewide officeholder, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, is vacating his office to seek a shot at Beshear.
While Cameron is endorsed by Donald Trump, former United Nations ambassador Kelly Craft worked for the former president. She officially filed on Thursday.
Alan Keck, recently re-elected as mayor of Somerset, is hoping to rise from a city of 12,000 people to govern a state of more than four million.
Other candidates to file include Eric Deters, Jacob Clark, David O. Cooper, Bob DeVore, and Robbie C. Smith.
Beshear does have one Democrat challenger, Geoff Young of Lexington, who recently lost to Congressman Andy Barr by 30 points.
The deadline to file is Friday afternoon. Kentucky's primary election day is May 16.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.