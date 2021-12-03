LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ramp closure scheduled for Thursday night for crews to work on the Sherman Minton Renewal project was delayed until Friday night.
The ramp from Interstate 265 East to Interstate 65 South will now close at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 so crews can finalize the lane configurations to allow for more traffic during the remainder of the project.
The ramp closure is needed so crews can safely complete pavement striping in the area. Detours will be posted. It's scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. on Dec. 4.
To accommodate increased traffic during construction, crews are reconfiguring the existing exit lanes to allow all three I-65 Southbound lanes to remain open at the merge point with I-265.
More closures are coming, with the eastbound lanes scheduled to close on Dec. 14 at 3 a.m. for up to nine days.
