LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person had to be rescued from under a truck after a crash in Old Louisville.
A MetroSafe supervisor confirms the crash happened at about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday near South Eighth and Breckinridge streets. When police arrived, they found a black SUV wedged under a large truck. The driver had to be rescued from the wreckage. EMS took the driver to the hospital, but there is no word on that person's condition.
Multiple Louisville Metro Police units responded to the crash.
