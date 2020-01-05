SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A mare and a colt that were rescued at the end of December and brought to Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville, Kentucky, have been named.
Kentucky Humane Society Equine CARE announced the names on Sunday after taking requests to name the two horses. The team says it named the mare "Hope" for her gentleness and her survival after a shooting attack.
The team says the colt is named "Knox," which is Scottish for "hill top" or "from the hills," since he was born to a free-roaming herd in the mountains of eastern Kentucky.
Both Hope and Knox survived after at least 20 horses were found shot to death in eastern Kentucky. The agency hopes to eventually get these horses adopted.
Investigators are still looking for the person or persons responsible for the horses' deaths.
