LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDBR) -- A global research institute now predicts more than 317,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. by Dec. 1.
But the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation also said that more than 67,000 of those people could be saved with universal masking.
The IHME, at the University of Washington, projects that the nationwide death toll will reach 217,000 by Oct. 1, and 263,000 by Election Day.
Nearly 182,000 Americans have died from the virus so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Nearly 1,000 Kentuckians have died so far, but the institute is projecting 3,654 deaths in Kentucky by Dec. 1. With universal masking, that death toll could be limited to 2,107.
