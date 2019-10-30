LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Kentucky is trying to help keep jockeys and horses safe on the racetrack.
Researchers are looking at the performance of riders and how it impacts the horse.
During the study, riders are monitored on an electronic horse named Charlie, which acts similar to a real horse by changing speed based on what the rider is doing.
After a few hours of intense testing, the rider gets a better understanding of how to improve, while scientists get more information on how to improve safety.
