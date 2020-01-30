LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A police situation is underway on Brandeis Avenue.
Police have not said exactly what is going on at the home on Brandeis Avenue near Preston Street. The home is located on the other side of I-65 from the University of Louisville. Residents in the area have been told not to leave their homes, and police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Neighbors say they heard several gunshots around 5 a.m., and one woman says her home was hit by gunfire.
Our photojournalist at the scene says he has heard police say they will send in a K9 if the suspect does not surrender.
