LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of two Louisville neighborhoods have the upper hand in how the city spends $200,000.
Voting for participatory budgeting is open for residents in Districts 6 and 8.
"It's really taking this opportunity for citizens to have a direct voice in how their tax dollars are being spent to improve their neighborhood," Metro Council President David James said.
The program is called "Our Money Our Voice," and residents of two Louisville districts get to choose how to spend $100,000 each. Voting is open for James' district in Old Louisville and parts of west Louisville and Councilman Brandon Coan's district in the Highlands.
Residents submitted ideas for infrastructure projects to improve their communities.
"They said, 'Well, the sidewalk down the street I live on is not good, or the underpass I have to walk under every night has no lighting under it and I'm scared, or my neighbor is in a wheelchair, and where the sidewalk goes to the street, there's no ramp, so they can't get to the street, or there's not enough lighting here, and gangs hang out here,'" James said.
"There's a lot of stuff that the community needs, so I don't have one favorite thing, I have a lot of things," said Dino Johnson, who lives in the California neighborhood and serves on the neighborhood association. "I feel we've been left out of the process for years, because there's not much attention paid to the west end."
But this opportunity gives some power back to the people.
"I think it's awesome," Johnson said. "Because we live in the neighborhoods, we see the stuff that goes on. So I feel we have the best input."
The money is already set aside for this year. But as for the future of the program, James said it's unclear with so many budget cuts on the table.
"If we don't get it rectified, then it's highly unlikely we'll be doing this next year," James said.
Residents have the next 30 days to weigh in at polling locations across their districts. They can also vote online.
On Saturday, residents can vote in person from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Highland Community Ministries and South Louisville Community Center.
All voting information, including online voting and polling locations, can be found by clicking here.
