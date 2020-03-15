LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Residents of Brown Suburban Condominium Homes on Bardstown Road have been displaced after a fire broke out in a unit on the building's sixth floor.
According to a spokesman with Jefferson County Fire, crews responded just after 1 p.m. Sunday to the building, located at 3320 Bardstown Road, on reports of a fire alarm sounding. At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and a fire on the sixth floor.
UPDATE: 3320 Bardstown Rd pic.twitter.com/6TiV7kNbIm— J.T. Yuodis,PIO (@PIOYuodis37) March 15, 2020
An man living in the unit where the fire started was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, the spokesman said. He is expected to be OK.
Ten to 15 people who live on the sixth floor have been displaced due to the fire, according to the spokesman. Those residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Louisville Metro Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.
