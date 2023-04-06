CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A line of violent storms that spawned at least four tornadoes in Kentuckiana left damage in southern Indiana,
A pile of metal is the aftermath of what the wind did to the roof of a building in Corydon, Indiana. That and downed trees were just some of the damage left behind after storms tore through Harrison County Wednesday night.
Matthew Baker is one of the Corydon residents forced to clean up the mess the storms left.
"I got warnings on my phone, heard the sirens and the alarms, go look outside and we’ve got trees and power lines tangled in a nest in the front and no power," he said.
Baker said he watched in disbelief as the cleanup efforts began. "Could be a lot worse," he said. "I think we’re awfully fortunate."
One tree missed his home by mere inches. His neighbor, Billy White, wasn't so lucky. His house was damaged by a fallen tree.
"It is what it is," White said. "It just fell during the storms last night. I was in the basement, took the dogs down, and five minutes later, heard a big rumble, the house shook and that was about it."
Many across Corydon are dealing with the aftermath of the storm. A truck bore evidence of the sheer power of the wind that tore through the city Wednesday night. The truck had a piece of wood embedded in the side and was severely dented from tin and metal that were ripped from a building.
"I could see things start swirling, and as I looked up, I seen it on the ground," said Andrew Smith.
While some believe a tornado touched down in Corydon, that has not yet been confirmed. But dozens of trees, downed power lines and damaged homes tell a story of something severe.
"If anybody needs help, I’m more than happy to help them," Smith said. "More than happy.”
"Property is property," added Matthew Baker, another resident. "We’ll be all right as long as we got each other to take care of."
The National Weather Service likely won't make it to Corydon to survey damage on Thursday.
At the time of this writing, we're told no one has been hurt.
