LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lengthy stretch of road in eastern Jefferson County will soon be adding something some residents say should have been there already.
US 42 is freshly repaved thanks to a project that lasted weeks – from the Watterson Expressway heading six and half miles northeast past Prospect to the Jefferson-Oldham County Line.
But one thing that was not put in - reflective, raised pavement markers.
“Once you get out of town out there at nighttime. It’s pretty dark, especially if it is raining or something you have a hard time seeing,” said Jeff Moore, who used to be a truck driver on the highway.
The markers were initially laid down before the repaving started and are part of the traffic budget, but so far they haven’t returned.
“The replacement part was not part of that work because it’s funded separately. Resurfacing is funded out of our maintenance budget,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Spokesperson Andrea Clifford.
Clifford says several factors have played a roll as to why they haven’t been installed again. Temperatures need to be at least 50 degrees and the pavement needs to be dry for the markers to adhere.
So far in 2019, 80 percent of the days have either been too cold, snowy, or rainy for crews to add the markers.
Drivers say that’s when they are needed the most – during the heavy rains when painted lines can be tough to see.
“Having a daughter that’s getting ready to drive it is definitely something that’s a concern and I want to make sure that she is going to be safe driving around as well,” Tiffany Cardwell said. “Having those reflectors just gives you a little more from a safety stand point.”
US 42 is a road that fits the criteria for the markers because it has multiple lanes and does not have a median.
KYTC says once the elements are favorable, they will get the markers in as soon as possible – a process that could take at least a week.
