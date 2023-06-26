CECILIA, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sounds of chainsaws and generators could be heard in Cecilia Monday, as residents worked to assess and clean up the damage left behind by powerful storms on Sunday.
Hardin Co EMA director Joseph Scott said Cecilia took a "direct hit," with heavy damage to homes and lots of downed trees and power lines.
Although a tornado touchdown in the area had not been confirmed as of Monday morning Scott believes they were hit by a twister, based on the damage.
Two homes were leveled by the storms that moved through late Sunday. One home on Basham Lane had its roof torn off and bricks peeled away as
reported by Dalton Godbey on Facebook.
Bricks and other debris from the home could be seen strewn across the yard.
The homeowner said he was asleep near the bedroom window -- just a few feet from the brick wall that was peeled away -- when the house was hit. He said he was awakened by a booming sound and other noises. Fortunately, neither the man nor his wife were injured.
Pictured: this image shows a home that lost its roof after storms moved through Cecilia, Ky., in Hardin County on June 25, 2023. (WDRB photo)
The wind also destroyed the roof of a two-story home across the street.
Pictured: this image shows a home that lost its roof after storms moved through Cecilia, Ky., in Hardin County on June 25, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Hardin County officials say there's also damage in Elizabethtown and Valley Creek.
