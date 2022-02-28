HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A decade ago, people in Hardin and LaRue counties faced uncertainty and fear as tornadoes were forecasted across the area.
An outbreak of tornadoes hit Hardin County, followed an hour later by severe weather ripping through LaRue County on Feb. 29, 2012.
Now 10 years later, it's often forgotten how devastating those storms were.
"Everybody was nervous, worried," said Ron Hines.
Hines is the former owner of Pinetree Estates, a mobile home park that was one of the worst hit areas when the first tornado of the outbreaks touched down just before 10 a.m.
"(The tornado) came up over this hill and went over the top of almost all my mobile homes, and then hit about three of them, and then it went across the road and flattened a couple houses over there," Hines said.
The twister traveled five miles in Hardin County with winds around 130 miles per hour. It struck several homes, lifting many roof structures off of Wildwood Drive and Sportmans Lake Road. It continued to the Lincoln Parkway area where the mobile home park and other residential areas were hit.
"The tornado just kind of exploded it," Hines recalled. "We had trash and garbage laying all over."
An hour later another twister touches ground in LaRue County, right in the middle of Hodgenville. A neighborhood off of US 31 was in the direct path.
"I looked right down Livingood Lane and half a house was actually in the road," said Micah Dixon who still lives in the neighborhood.
Livingood Lane and Woebegona Way were both hit hard. Several homes had significant structural damage.
"It was a disaster," Dixon remembered. "You couldn't get a normal vehicle from this subdivision over to the elementary school. No way, no how. There was stuff just scattered everywhere."
"There were people catty corner to us that completely lost their home," said elementary school teacher Rachel Smith.
Smith also lived in that neighborhood. The home near hers that was decimated has still not been rebuilt.
A decade later, it's symbolic of the pain that storm caused.
"It just looked like a warzone," she said.
Both Hardin and LaRue counties are mostly rebuilt. It took time, patience and community.
While there are still scars after that uncertain week 10 years ago, what is now certain is the resolve in these communities.
"Everyone here in this community, and I think that's to speak of in a lot of communities, they pull together," Dixon said. "They just want to try to help."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.