IMAGES | Residents in Salem, Indiana cleaning up as National Weather Service surveys area

Pictured: this screen grab taken from video dated Aug. 8, 2023, shows people cleaning up massive tree limbs that were came crashing to the ground after powerful storms moved through Salem, Ind., in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: this screen grab taken from video dated Aug. 8, 2023, shows a massive tree that was splintered like a matchstick after powerful storms moved through Salem, Ind., in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: this screen grab taken from video dated Aug. 8, 2023, shows a tree that crashed into a garage as powerful storms moved through Salem, Ind., in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: this screen grab taken from video dated Aug. 8, 2023, shows massive damage left behind after powerful storms moved through Salem, Ind., in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that an EF1 tornado touched down in Dubois and Orange counties in Indiana, and teams are now surveying the small town of Salem and surrounding areas.
There's plenty of evidence that a storm moved through Salem in the early morning hours of Aug. 7. Piles of tree branches littered the streets, and huge trees were uprooted and toppled like building blocks. Some of those trees crashed into buildings, including homes and garages.
Residents are now picking up the pieces.
Huge tree on top of a garage. The homeowner says they’re all safe and will continue clean up but wondered why the outdoor sirens didn’t sound. He said their phones alerted them to get to their safe place. pic.twitter.com/VPuRNHXaFT
"I've never seen nothing like this," Greg Boggs said. "Out of all of the storms we've had, I've never seen nothing like it. It was bad. I went all over town yesterday and I don't know how many power lines I counted down. It was a lot."
Boggs said the storm blew through so quickly he barely had time to get to a safe place.
Pictured: this screen grab taken from video dated Aug. 8, 2023, shows massive tree limbs that were flung into a backyard swimming pool as powerful storms moved through Salem, Ind., in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: this screen grab taken from video dated Aug. 8, 2023, shows a huge tree that was toppled in a yard as powerful storms moved through Salem, Ind., in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: this screen grab taken from video dated Aug. 8, 2023, shows a large tree that crashed to the ground as powerful storms moved through Salem, Ind., in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: this screen grab taken from video dated Aug. 8, 2023, shows a warped flagpole in the Public Square after powerful storms moved through Salem, Ind., in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: this screen grab taken from video dated Aug. 8, 2023, shows debris and trees limbs that crashed to the ground as powerful storms moved through Salem, Ind., in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: this screen grab taken from video dated Aug. 8, 2023, shows massive damage left behind after powerful storms moved through Salem, Ind., in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
IMAGES | Residents in Salem, Indiana cleaning up as National Weather Service surveys area
Pictured: this screen grab taken from video dated Aug. 8, 2023, shows a huge tree that was toppled in a yard as powerful storms moved through Salem, Ind., in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: this screen grab taken from video dated Aug. 8, 2023, shows a large tree that crashed to the ground as powerful storms moved through Salem, Ind., in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: this screen grab taken from video dated Aug. 8, 2023, shows a warped flagpole in the Public Square after powerful storms moved through Salem, Ind., in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: this screen grab taken from video dated Aug. 8, 2023, shows debris and trees limbs that crashed to the ground as powerful storms moved through Salem, Ind., in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: this screen grab taken from video dated Aug. 8, 2023, shows massive damage left behind after powerful storms moved through Salem, Ind., in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Chris Gross had a similar experience and said this storm felt different. He said he had just enough time to get to a safe place when he felt the pressure dropping.
"You could just hear everything out here twisting, the rain just hitting sideways," Gross said. "The lightning was just obnoxious. And it sounded like 2x4s cracking and stuff, so we knew something had hit. Then the other tree obviously came down on top."
Although the damage was bad, everyone is thankful that it wasn't worse.
NWS crews will be surveying the damage, looking at things like the angles that the trees came down as they try to plot the path of the storm and determine whether Washington County was also hit by a twister.