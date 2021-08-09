LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that residents in 76 counties across the state can resume feeding birds. However, residents in 16 other counties are being advised to continue keep their feeders down while the investigation into the mysterious illness that has been killing songbirds continues.
Hoosiers in the following counties should refrain from using bird feeders: Allen, Carroll, Clark, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Porter, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe and Whitley.
In late June, DNR officials recommended a statewide moratorium on bird feeding to slow the spread of the still-undetermined illness. DNR biologists said there could be more than 500 cases in 72 counties that involve a very specific set of clinical signs (crusty eyes, eye discharge, and/or neurological issues).
DNR officials said it appears the illness is consistently affecting specific areas. There is no imminent threat to people, the population of specific bird species or to the overall population of birds in Indiana.
People who do begin using bird feeders again should scrub them with soap and water followed by a short soak in a 10% bleach solution. They should be allowed to thoroughly dry before being filled with birdseed.
Indiana will continue to support efforts determine the cause of the outbreak by providing samples to the laboratory. If you see a sick or dead bird with the above symptoms, CLICK HERE to report it.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.