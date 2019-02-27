LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Time is ticking for a neighborhood near the Highlands to buy 25 acres of land from the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary.
If the $13.4 million sale goes through, 70 homes could be built on the property that borders Cherokee Park in the Cherokee-Seneca area. But the seminary pulled its sale notice to allow the homeowners 30 days to raise the money if they chose to do so.
“We do want to do something," said Kyle Noltemeyer, president of the Alta Vista Neighborhood Association. "We didn’t say specifically we are going to raise the money and buy it."
There are three weeks left for the residents to come up with the money, or the listing will go back up.
The residents already had a meeting with the seminary last week to discuss options. However, a spokesperson for the seminary said withdrawing the sale for good is not an option.
“Louisville Seminary, in good faith, has agreed to temporarily remove the listing of our property for sale," seminary spokesperson Chris Wooten said in a statement to WDRB News on Wednesday. "We cannot speculate on what discussions may occur between the neighborhood association and potential developers."
Olmsted Parks has joined in the discussion to come up with ways to preserve the property but would not give specific details.
“It is still very much a moving target, but we are talking to everyone and keeping the options open,” Olmsted Parks Conservancy President Layla George said. “It is still important to maintain the integrity of Cherokee Park. It’s really one of the gems in the country. We are really, really fortunate to have such a spectacular park so close to downtown.”
Noltemeyer believes it’s not a matter of if the property will be sold, but when.
“They are going to sell it," he said Wednesday. "No question."
Much of the 25 acres along the park has trails that bikers and runners use, which is allowed by the seminary, even though it’s their private property.
The conservancy, the neighborhood association and the seminary all plan to meet again for a second meeting next Thursday.
