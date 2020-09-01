LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Monroe County Health Department in Bloomington has given notice to 14 Indiana University Greek houses that members must quarantine, meaning all members must stay in their houses for 14 days.
According to a news release from the university, the move comes after officials have detected "an alarming increase" of positive COVID-19 tests in some of the IU Bloomington communal living houses.
"Because these are cases of community transmission (within the houses), the university has directed all houses to suspend in-person organizational activities other than dining and housing for live-in members until at least Sept. 14, 2020," the news release states. "No IU residence halls are included in these measures."
"Communal living houses" include Greek houses, Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses.
The quarantine directive includes only the houses listed at the link, although the organizational activity suspension applies to all houses.
About 2,600 students live in Greek, Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses on campus out of the more than 40,000 students at IU Bloomington.
