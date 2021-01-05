LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local seniors received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
Residents at The Enclave of East Louisville, a senior living facility, received their first round of doses.
CVS Pharmacy staff administered the vaccine during a clinic for seniors in the community.
Resident Joan Blake received the first shot and said she didn't even feel it. She is encouraging others who have the chance to get the shot.
"It means a lot," she said. "I had the virus. I was ill. I hope no one else has to experience that."
Blake and other residents will get the second round of the vaccine in three weeks.
