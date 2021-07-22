LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Louisville's oldest citizens got outside to enjoy the sunshine.
Nazareth Home Highlands hosted its first Arts and Craft Fair on Thursday. Sixteen to 20 artists and vendors brought live music, food, jewelry and more to the facility on Newburg Road.
For residents, families and staff, getting out in the community is a long time coming.
"It has been such a long year. Being inside, not being with their family and friends," Sarah Strader, development director at Nazareth Home, said. "To be able to share a day like this, to be able to encourage our community to come back up and enjoy this beautiful day with us, to celebrate being together, it means everything to them."
Organizers said they hope to make the fair an annual event. They will also host a farmers market in September.
