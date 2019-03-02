LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in south Louisville weighed in on Mayor Greg Fischer's tax plan Saturday.
They met with the Mayor and Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith at the Sun Valley Community Center on March 2. The center is used for events and recreation, and is a gathering place for many of the area's senior citizens.
The city is in the middle of a budget crisis, as it tries to make up revenue to meet rising pension costs. Mayor Fischer says a tax increase is necessary to avoid cutting important city services.
At least one person at the forum said she's willing to pay a little more in taxes to keep services from being cut.
"If I had to make a choice, I would prefer that they raise my taxes versus losing centers like this around the city, but that's just my choice," said Ranee Lovelace.
Sexton Smith says it might take a little bit of both.
"We must find our way forward together in a combination of new revenue and as well as some cuts," she said. "I am looking for a third approach. We have to ahve a combbo -- a little vbit more revene increae and then we have to have some more cutts in place
Sexton Smith says she's willing to decrease her own salary -- as well as her office's budget -- if that will help.
"And I think it's really important as elected officials that we lead by example," Sexton Smith said.
"So although I would not call for reduction in payroll and reduction in salary of the employees throughout Metro Louisville as an elected official I am willing to, and would like to decrease my own salary if that would be helpful."
On Friday, Kevin Kramer, a Metro Councilman who leads the Republican caucus, said he has a plan to address the pension shortfall without raising taxes.
"What you're saying is there's a way around this pension crisis without cutting public safety and special places like (the library)?" WDRB News' Chad Mills asked Kramer.
"I do think that's true, yes," he said. "That's exactly what I'm saying."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.