LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville residents are upset after one of the only places for them to shop for groceries closed early during Derby weekend.
The Kroger in the area of 26th and Broadway is closed and the parking lot barricaded off. Concrete barriers can also be seen blocking the entrances of the nearby Dino's Food Mart.
It's a sight that has many residents upset because the Kroger, one of the only places to shop for groceries in the area, has been closing early.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement Friday evening that it put the barriers in the parking lots to "ensure the safety and security of citizens and businesses in that area." The department did not clarify what those safety concerns are that prompted the closure and blocking of the parking lot.
Kroger told WDRB News it decided to close early because it wanted employees to be able to close down the store and get out of the parking lot before it was blocked off.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.