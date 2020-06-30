LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be prepared to stand for hours in long lines if you need to visit a Jefferson County Clerk's office.
The offices opened for business again this week at 50% capacity to a rush of customers. Only 10 people are allowed inside at a time at the Dixie Highway branch due to social distancing restrictions. That led to a long line going out the door Tuesday afternoon.
"What time is it?" asked Will Francis, who was in the line. "1:15? We got here about 9:44. So from 9:44 to 1:15: three-and-a-half hours."
A.D. just got in line for some license plate tags.
"I just gotta be patient and wait, prop up on something and take my time," he said.
Kathy Moore, who was waiting to get a marriage certificate, doesn't have much time until she exchanges her vows. She's getting married July 30.
"I think I'm gonna have to either go to another location or ... I don't want to postpone the wedding," she said. "We've kind of waited long enough."
Some were able to find the silver lining during the wait, making new friends along the way.
"We met a few people, had some conversations," Francis said.
