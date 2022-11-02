LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An issue that prevented Verizon Wireless customers from connecting to 911 services early Wednesday has been resolved.
The issue that affected users in Louisville and Jefferson County was first reported around 7:45 a.m. and resolved about an hour later.
Callers who were unable to connect to 911 were instructed to dial 502-574-2111 and choose option 5.
A similar issue was reported in early October, when the service went down in several states including Kentucky.
