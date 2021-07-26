LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rest areas in Oldham County on Interstate 71 were closed until further notice for plumbing repairs on Monday night.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the rest areas near mile point 13 on I-71 are closed in both directions.
Previously, the closures only lasted a few days.
Last year, a spokesperson for KYTC told WDRB that the plumbing is old, and visitors to the rest areas keep flushing items they should, which clog up the pump and causes the entire system to back up.
