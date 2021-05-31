LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The rest stops on Interstate 71 in Oldham County are closed again.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the rest areas on both directions of I-71 at mile marker 13 near Crestwood are shut down for plumbing issues.
The rest stops have been closed frequently in the past few years, as recently as a week ago, due to plumbing problems.
Last year, a spokesperson for KYTC told WDRB News that the plumbing is old, and visitors to the rest areas keep flushing items they shouldn't, which clog up the pump and causes the entire system to back up.
The rest areas will not reopen until repairs are complete according to KYTC. No timeline was given.
