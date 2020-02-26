NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of New Albany bought the former Zesto location on Charlestown Road and Slate Run Road to turn the property into a green space. And it hopes to also buy the former Sonic location further south down Charleston Road to turn it into a green space or retail space.
Sandwiched in between those two locations is Colonial Manor, which was recently purchased by Hoagland Commercial Realtors for $2.6 million.
“This area used to be one of the busiest areas in the city,” New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said.
Hoagland plans to invest $5.5 million, and the city will invest $1 million to revitalize the center.
“The city of New Albany will give me a $1 million grant that will take care of a lot of the facade and a lot of the infrastructure costs,” said Brian Forrest, partner at Hoagland Commercial Realtors.
About a dozen businesses are planned for the space, adding more than 100 new jobs, including restaurants, medical offices and other services.
“We're excited about what it's going to do for this center but also what it will do for the restaurants and the various stores up and down the Charlestown Road corridor here,” Staten said. “We're also excited for what it's going to do for the surrounding neighborhoods. You have a large portion of the city of New Albany that live just within a half-mile of this spot right here.”
There are four businesses currently open in Colonial Manor. Most of them, including Hoosier RC Hobbyplex, will remain in the shopping center after the reconstruction. .
“We are a race oriented hobby shop,” the store’s owner Eddie Henley said. “We're hoping to be a catalyst along with the other businesses that are coming in here.”
Construction should be completed by the fall.
