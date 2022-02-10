LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Between Valentine's weekend and Super Bowl Sunday, restaurants are preparing to be busy over the next several days.
T.J. Oakley with Bristol Bar & Grille said several customers have already made reservations, but there are still some spots available at all locations across Louisville.
"We're anticipating this Valentine's — or this weekend, for us — to come very close to the numbers we had in 2019," he said. "Now, we feel like we're getting into the phase again where folks are wanting to get out and we're seeing the numbers climb back up in all of our restaurants."
Bristol Bar & Grille is offering specials for Valentine's weekend, and Oakley expects it to be a good boost for many restaurants. However, there are still challenges.
For nearly two years, the industry has worked to find ways to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"January is traditionally brutal anyway," said Stacy Roof, president and CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association. "Add COVID onto that, and it was not a pretty start to the year."
She said things still are not back to how they were pre-pandemic. And that includes more people continuing to choose carryout, delivery and curbside options instead of eating inside a restaurant.
"Things have changed a lot that may never go back to the way they were in 2019," Roof said. "Some good, some bad."
Roof also said while many customers are returning, staffing has been an issue for several restaurants.
"The demand is there, but we just can't manage it all as well as maybe we could going into 2020 when we were just guns blazing," she said. "Everything was really strong."
Still, those in the industry said they're encouraged looking ahead to Valentine's Day weekend, which is typically once of the biggest kickoff's for restaurants each year.
"All of us do what we do because we love hospitality," Oakley said.
