LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fourth Street Live! is starting to see some signs of life with a handful of businesses reopening, the first of which was Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, which welcomed back guests Friday.
The popular tourist attraction between Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Liberty Streets in downtown Louisville hasn't looked like itself for about four months. Signs of unrest are left over and some businesses are still boarded up.
"It's almost like Louisville's boarded up for a hurricane," Darlene Allen said. "People in the south can see the hurricane. We can't. We don't know what's coming next."
However, businesses like Gordon Biersch are hoping they do know what's next. They've been making some major headway.
"We went from Monday, basically being a boarded-up storage facility, to Friday," said Jason Smith, general manager of Gordon Biersch. "We're an open, operating restaurant."
Smith said the Fourth Street Live! cornerstone acted as a police command center during looting and protests. This week, $35,000 in window replacements arrived, but it took six weeks longer than normal because of demand.
"This week's been very good in watching all the people walk back and forth up and down the street," Smith said. "That's the most foot traffic I've seen in several months down here."
Gordon Biersch and four other businesses on Fourth Street Live! are now open, including Brazeiros, Guy Fieri's Smokehouse, TGI Fridays and Whiskey Dry.
New outdoor seating is also available.
"It's the traffic, it's making sure that downtown as a whole is open, and we want people to come down here and enjoy all of that," said Jenny Clements, director of marketing at Fourth Street Live.
The Sports & Social Club is set to open next week. PBR Louisville, The Fudgery, Pizza Bar, Jim Beam Urban Stillhouse and Hard Rock Cafe are still closed. Clements said all are expected to reopen.
For now, businesses are cautiously optimistic.
"In the back of our mind, should things kind of escalate again, we're ready to protect the building, protect our guests and protect our employees again," Smith said. "A lot of us have been here for a very long time, and we're ready to see our regulars, welcome our guests back, start pouring beers and have a good time."
Live music is also back at Fourth Street Live! from 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Social distancing will be in place.
