LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Stores have had a difficult time keeping certain items on the shelves during the COVID-19 pandemic, so a line of trucks waiting to unload supplies outside a Kroger distribution center is a welcome sight.
Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini, who represents District 19, posted a video showing semi trucks outside the Kroger distribution center in eastern Jefferson County on Wednesday.
The @kroger distribution center for Louisville is in District 19. This is the line of trucks trying to get in there to keep us stocked. For Korger and all our grocers and truck drivers, thank you for keeping us stocked with food and necessities. pic.twitter.com/uJdUpCMktW— Councilman Anthony Piagentini (@CMPiagentini) March 18, 2020
Some hard-to-find items are getting restocked, but they're still in high demand.
Thursday morning, Costco on Bardstown Road posted a sign listing items that it has and doesn't have to the store's front doors.
Among the items shoppers could find were rice, toilet paper and sanitizing wipes.
