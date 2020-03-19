Trucks outside Kroger Distribution Center

Semi trucks carrying supplies line up outside the Kroger distribution center in eastern Jefferson County on March 18, 2020. (Source: @CMPiagentini via Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Stores have had a difficult time keeping certain items on the shelves during the COVID-19 pandemic, so a line of trucks waiting to unload supplies outside a Kroger distribution center is a welcome sight. 

Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini, who represents District 19, posted a video showing semi trucks outside the Kroger distribution center in eastern Jefferson County on Wednesday. 

Some hard-to-find items are getting restocked, but they're still in high demand.

Thursday morning, Costco on Bardstown Road posted a sign listing items that it has and doesn't have to the store's front doors. 

Costco Note

Thursday morning, Costco on Bardstown Road posted a sign listing items that it has and doesn't have to the store's front doors. 

Among the items shoppers could find were rice, toilet paper and sanitizing wipes.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.