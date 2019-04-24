HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- State environmental officials believe it could be a year before Blue Lick Creek in Bullitt County is fully cleaned and restored after construction waste from a Louisville road project found its way into the water.
Thick, gray sludge is clogging up the creek, and the state has already declared a state of emergency in the area. That led dozens of Bullitt County residents to an emergency meeting Wednesday night at the Hillview Government Center to talk with state environmental officials. They had major concerns about all of that concrete waste in the creek near their homes.
Officials say about 41 tanker loads, or 225,000 gallons of liquid concrete slurry, has been dumped into Blue Lick Creek, killing fish and wildlife.
"The wildlife, the deer, the turkey, the fish, everything back there — that's why we bought that property," said Laurie VanKampen, who lives near the creek. "We bought it back there for the natural beauty, and that's been ripped away from us."
Concerned residents packed the meeting with dozens of questions about the waste and cleanup.
"It's not like we're going to be putting this to bed anytime soon," VanKampen said.
Bluegrass Contracting was taking slurry from a road project in Jefferson County and dumping it at a home on Brooks Hill Road. But the waste ran down a hill into the creek, which is when officials say the activity became illegal.
"After the emergency phase is over, we will issue notices of violation to all the responsible parties," said John Mura with the Kentucky Energey and Environment Cabinet. "Right now, we have not determined who all the responsible parties are."
The penalty could be up to $25,000 per violation. The contractor is paying for the creek to be remediated and restored, a process that will be time-consuming.
"After the clean-up is done, a stream restoration firm is going to be hired, and that could take, as the director said, up to a year," Mura said.
Above all, Bullitt County residents want to see someone held accountable for destroying what they call their paradise.
"Nobody should get away with running someone's dream, and our dream was to own that piece of paradise," VanKampen said.
