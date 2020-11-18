LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pictures are popping up on social media like they were early on in the COVID-19 pandemic of empty shelves in stores, particularly in the toilet paper aisles.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said he believes it's a "me first" mentality causing people to stock up.
“When we see the positivity rates going up and COVID starts to have a resurgence, people get nervous and they think, ‘Well, last time, toilet paper got short so I guess this time we better stock up again too,'" he said.
Yazel said instead of over-buying for yourself, people should use that energy to help a neighbor or someone who is high risk and make sure they have all the things they need.
Dollar General issued a statement to WDRB news on Wednesday saying:
"We understand how essential our supply chain and distribution networks are to ensure products are on-shelf for our customers during these times. We are actively working with our vendor community to order additional supplies and receive them at our distribution centers and stores. We greatly appreciate our customers’ ongoing patience as we work to best meet their needs."
In a similar statement, Walmart said:
“As we would normally do during periods of high demand, we are working through our best-in-class supply chain to replenish items as quickly as possible. Our efforts include diverting products to areas as needed, coordinating supplier deliveries directly to stores and taking several other measures to help us meet the needs of our customers.”
