LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A retired Louisville Metro Police officer who lost his son in the line of duty is running for Jefferson County Sheriff.
In announcing his candidacy for the 2022 election, George Rodman spoke about leadership, as well as taking responsibility and action to make Louisville a better place to live.
"I love this city. I raised my kids in this city and I want the future for my grandkids to be like it was when we were all kids," he said. "All I'm asking for is a chance, and I promise you I'll give you everything I got."
Rodman's son, former LMPD Officer Nick Rodman, was killed in a 2017 car crash while responding to calls of shots fired and a reported assault in west Louisville.
John Aubrey has served as Jefferson County Sheriff since 1999 — the longest tenure for any sheriff in the county.
