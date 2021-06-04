LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community showed support for a retired firefighter on Friday.
Louisville Fire Department firefighters from Truck 3, retired firefighters and family and friends surprised former Capt. Ben Borgelt Friday afternoon as he was released from Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany after cancer treatment.
He retired from the fire department in the mid-1990s as a captain for Truck 3, which serves parts of Park Hill, Old Louisville, Algonquin and the University neighborhoods.
