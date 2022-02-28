LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The warmer temperatures may have spring and summer events on your mind, and this year many of Louisville's top events will be returning full-scale due to improvements in COVID-19 cases and vaccinations.
With COVID-19 guidelines loosening up, including masking restrictions, things are looking up for Louisville's tourism industry this busy season.
"We're off to the races in multiple senses so we are, we are optimistic for this spring and into the summer," said Rosanne Mastin, marketing and communications manager for Louisville Tourism.
The Kentucky Derby will be at full capacity this year, and Forecastle Festival will return for the first time since 2019. Neighborhood festivals like The Highlands' St. Patrick's Day parade are also returning.
"It's going to give the city the vibe and just the liveliness we were missing this last year," said Mastin.
While the events return over the next few months, testing and vaccine sites are scaling down in some places, like at Baptist Health Louisville.
"Part of the scaling back is due to the number of patients, we were having less people come in, but another factor is there is more availability of vaccines and boosters, now," said Angela Sandlin, pharmacy director at Baptist Health La Grange.
Sandlin said people will need to take individual responsibility, like assessing their personal risk, before heading out the door for big events this season.
"As we get outdoors things will get better, but I am not going to predict it's going to go away because we will still have to be taking precautions," she said.
Sandlin suggests checking COVID-19 rates for the areas you're heading out to and following simple hygiene practices, like washing your hands.
"It's something we're going to have to deal with, it's not entirely going away and we may need to start thinking of it as like influenza," she said.
As for prepping for your favorite event, Louisville Tourism suggests checking event websites to see if there are any changes.
"We think now is a good time for everything to come back," said Mastin.
For more information on upcoming events in Louisville, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.