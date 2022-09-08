LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The heart of downtown Louisville is a bit more colorful.
Downtown Louisville Partnership relaunched its Alley Gallery, a public art program, on Thursday. The program focuses on beautifying public spaces with colorful artwork.
The first two pieces of the gallery are the newly-wrapped doors at Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) Bingham Way Pump Station.
The artwork features Abraham Lincoln and Churchill Downs.
Doors, traffic signal boxes and walls will be transformed by local artists.
"We do this every day," said Lonnie Walker, an artist. "It's our profession, but it's still very exciting to see something that large on anything besides the printed page."
In 2017, the program transformed 131 doors around downtown Louisville with artwork from 90 local artists.
