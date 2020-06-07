LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Rev. Jesse Jackson told Louisvillians Sunday morning that people are facing 3 pandemics: "racial violence by police, poverty, and COVID-19.”
Jackson also told congregants at St. Stephen Baptist Church that protesters against racial injustice must not use violence.
“As you march, march non-violently,” he said. “March with faith, march with love.”
Protesters in Louisville for 11 days have called for an end to policy brutality and racial injustice in light of the death of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police in a raid on March 13.
Jackson also spoke to thousands at a celebration of life held for Breonna Taylor on the steps of Metro Hall and Jefferson Square Park on Saturday.
Jackson over the weekend also called out U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. who has been holding up bipartisan legislation to make lynching a federal crime, drawing sharp criticism from other legislators, including U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., both of whom are black.
"Rand Paul must take a lead," Jackson said Sunday.
The civil rights leader and his son, Jonathan Jackson, also discussed racial injustice with the Rev. Kevin Cosby, pastor at St. Stephen’s.
The elder Jackon railed against sovereign immunity for police. Sovereign immunity is the legal concept that protects government agencies from lawsuits in many cases.
While the elder Jackson criticized disparities in wealth, unemployment, access to the internet and health, his son demanded changes in policing, while acknowledging that officers “have a difficult job.”
To move forward, Jonathan Jackson said, “We’re going to have to form a new America.”
Due to coronavirus concerns, guests still aren’t allowed inside St. Stephen, on South 15th Street, on Sunday mornings. However, services are streamed online.
