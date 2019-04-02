LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about a missing Kentucky mother.
The family of Savannah Spurlock are offering the money for information that leads to her return.
Spurlock disappeared on January 4, 2019 after leaving a Lexington bar with three men. The men have been questioned by police, but no arrests have been made.
Spurlock gave birth to twins in December and has two older children.
The reward is being offered through May 15. Complete details about the reward are posted on the "Missing Savannah" Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.