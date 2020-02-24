LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The reward for information in the deaths of 20 horses in eastern Kentucky has grown to $23,000.
At least five belonged to the family that found them.
In December, an animal rescue group told WDRB the horses were scattered over a large area, and it appears they were hunted with a low-caliber rifle. Several horses found running wild in the area that apparently survived the shooting attack were rescued and brought to Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville, Kentucky.
The reward will be given to the person who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction in the deaths of the horses.
