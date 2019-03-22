BEDFORD, Ind. (WDRB) -- Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information about a string of arson fires in southern Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Homeland security says evidence shows six fires were deliberately set in Lawrence County earlier this week. The sheriff's department responded to the fires starting at about 1:30 p.m. on March 19 near the towns of Bedford and Springville.
In the span of an hour, two occupied houses, a vacant mobile home, and the Highview Baptist Church all caught on fire. There were also two wildfires. The Indiana State Fire Marshal determined the fires were intentionally set.
Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department at 812-275-3316 or the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
