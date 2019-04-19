LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reward is being offered in the search for an 87-year-old man from Taylor County, Kentucky.
Authorities in Taylor County have been looking for Delmar Thomas "Tom" Curry since April 1, when he went missing from his home in Campbellsville. A Golden Alert was issued the next day.
The Campbellsville/Taylor County Fire Department posted the $1,000 reward on its Facebook page. It says "Crews are still actively engaged in the search for Tom Curry via ground, air and watercraft. If you have any information contact Campbellsville 911 Center at 270-465-8000."
No one has seen or heard from Curry in nearly two weeks. He is described as a white male. He's 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has blue eyes and grey hair.
Anyone with information about Curry's whereabouts is asked to call the Campbellsville 911 Center or the Taylor County Sheriff's Office at (270)-465-4351.
