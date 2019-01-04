LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in St. Matthews is putting several natural health experts under one roof, with a mission to help people feel better.
City officials cut the ribbon on Meridian Integrative Wellness on Wallace Avenue Friday afternoon.
It offers everything from a teaching kitchen to health coaches, exercise classes, childbirth educators and alternative medicine.
The goal is to help people build healthy lifestyles through natural practices.
"Obesity rates are through the roof, as are other chronic illnesses, and people need help in supporting lifestyle transitions that need to be made in order for them to become healthier," said Jessica Powell, founder of Meridian Integrative Wellness.
There will be a grand opening celebration from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5. The public is invited to visit the facility and learn more about what it offers.
