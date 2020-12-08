LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Jeffersonville's newest park is now open.
A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday morning for Shirley's Arbor. The 14-acre park sits at the corner of Charlestown Pike and Woehrle Road in Jeffersonville.
The park includes nearly a half-mile of a paved walking trail that circles 125 trees. There are five exercise stations and a retention pond to help with storm water drainage.
The park is named in honor of the land's former owners, John and Shirley Woehrle.
"They loved this town," said Mary Beth Woehrle, the daughter of John and Shirley. "My dad says he was blessed to grow up here and raise his family here and always wanted to give back to this community. He has done it in a lot of ways and he would be honored today as well as my mom to know that is continuing today with a beautiful park and walking path."
The project cost $305,000 and includes a new four-way stop.
