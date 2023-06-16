LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health cut the ribbon on a new clinic in southern Indiana on Friday.
The new Pulmonary-Sleep Clinic and Sleep Center is on State Street in New Albany, directly across from Baptist Health Floyd Hospital.
The old sleep center had one clinic room, but the new one has four exam rooms, along with four sleep center rooms.
"This new facility is important to our community because it is a larger facility, we can see more patients, we have more providers coming," said Scott Yates, a respiratory service line director.
Three pulmonary providers and three sleep providers work at the new clinic.
